KP Governor condemns motorbike blast in NWA

PESHAWAR, Dec 05 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Tuesday strongly condemned motorbike blast in Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan Agency (NWA) which claimed lives of six tribesmen.

In a condemnation message issued here, he said the culprits of the terrorists’ blast would soon be brought to justice. He expressed grief over loss of precious lives and conveyed condolence to the bereaved families.

The Governor sympathized with the injured persons and directed the hospital administrations to provide all medical aid to them.

According to officials of Political Administration NWA, explosive material planted in a motorbike parked on a roadside exploded through a remote control device killing at-least six tribesmen on the spot and injuring seven others.

All the dead and injured were identified civilians who were shifted to agency headquarters hospital, the authorities confirmed.