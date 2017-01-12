KP Governor awards Sidratul Muntaha for distinction in ACCA exam

PESHAWAR, Jan 12 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Iqbal Zafar awarded shield of the House and a cash award to Sidratul Muntaha for standing 1st amongst the entire lot of ACCA candidates globally.

The ACCA (Association of Chartered certified Accountants is worldwide

organization working globally.

Khwaja Awais Bilal FCA Principal, PAC (Professional Academy of

Commerce), Asad Malik, Representative of ACCA UK and mother of Sidera tul Muntaha were also present on the occasion.

The Governor while appreciating the position holder described her

success a great honour for the province, since she is the first lady from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for achieving 1st position globally. There is no dearth of talent in PakistanΓÇ¥ he added.

Miss Sidrat ul Muntaha belongs to district Swabi of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

and she appeared in the recently held ACCA Examination from Peshawar based institution, Professional Academy of Commerce.

Earlier, the Governor also awarded a student from Mohmand Agency Ms

Tanya Khan who did Master in Comparative Social Policy from Oxford University UK on full merit scholarship.