KP Governor appeals people to re-affirm commitment to cause of Kashmir

PESHAWAR, Feb 05 (APP):The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman has appealed the countrymen in general and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular to re-affirm their commitment to be ready to offer any sacrifice for up-holding the just cause of the people of Kashmir and make their long cherished dream of getting freedom from the clutches of Indian occupation materialized.

Ensuring complete unity and cohesion in our ranks in this critical juncture of our history is in itself will be of a great source of strength to our Kashmiri brethren and I also appeal my countrymen to be conscious in this connection too.