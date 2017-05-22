KP-FWO sign dollar 11 billion agreement to construct CEPC city, Peshawar Model Town, Oil Refinery

PESHAWAR, May 22 (APP): The KP government and Frontier Works

Organization (FWO) have signed agreements for four separate mega developmental projects to be completed at a cost of dollar 11 billion.

“The government has signed agreement with FWO for construction of CPEC city on Motorway near Swabi,” said Chief Minister KP, Pervez Khattak.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Chief Minister said the

CPEC city project will be completed at a cost of dollar 4.4 billion. The CPEC city will be constructed over an area of 80,000 kanal of land, he added.

The CPEC city would have 62,000 plots and will comprise of Education

zone, five to seven star hotels, commercial zone, public building, apartments, golf course, theme park, petrol, CNG stations and sports facilities.

This project will be designed to the highest level of modern smart

cities concept with sustainability, he added.

The proiect will generate economic activities in more than 40 industries

relating to building construction sector besides it will create employment opportunities to more than 80,000 people at local and regional level, he went on to say.

The Chief Minister said other mega project to be constructed with

collaboration of FWO is Model Housing Town in Peshawar.

“Peshawar Model Town will be constructed over an area of 1,08,500 kanal of land with a provision of 81,000 plots,” Chief Minister told newsmen.

The Peshawar Model Town will be linked with G.T road and Motorway

through a nine kilometer Expressway which will boost the real estate sector for the city.

He said government has also signed an agreement with FWO for generation of 506 MW electricity in Chitral through construction of three Hydro Power Plants.

Total investment to develop these three projects is 1.11 billion US

dollar and will be complete in a period of four year, Chief Minister disclosed.

Similarly, he went on to say, KPgovernment and FWO have entered into an agreement for establishment of a modern state of the art oil Refinery in the province. This refinery will be yet another upturn for the economy of Pakistan, especially KP.

“This mega project of 60 million dollar equivalent to Rs. 65 billion will be a beacon for more refineries in KP and provide thousands of jobs during its one and a half year of construction besides hundreds of jobs during operation,” Chief Minister said.

He told newsmen that another agreement was also signed with FWO and KPEZDMC for establishment of a Cement Plant with capacity of 5000 TPD (tons per day) at Pind Muneem in Haripur District of KP.