KP CM terms progress on 100 days as satisfactory, plan to benefit general masses

PESHAWAR, Nov 05 (APP):The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has termed the progress on 100 days plan as satisfactory and said that the plan was going to benefit the masses.
He was addressing a special cabinet meeting convened to assess the progress on the 100 days plan at
the cabinet room here Monday.
