KP CM launches spring tree plantation drive

PESHAWAR, Feb 06 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan Wednesday launched spring tree plantation drive in the province by planting a tree in the lawn of Governor House, Peshawar.

KP Governor Shah Farman, Corps Commander Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood and provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai were also present on the occasion.

The chief minister in a message said that the importance of tree plantation was undisputed. He said the PTI government, during its previous tenure, had introduced an international model for the tree plantation in the province and its ‘Billion Tree Tsunami Project’ (BTTP) was recognized at all level, he added.