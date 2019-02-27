KP CM issues special instructions to department heads for coping with emergency

PESHAWAR, Feb 27 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan has issued special instructions to Chief Secretary,Inspector General of Police and administrative heads of all departments to take measures for coping with emergency situation arising in the wake of ongoing skirmishes between Pakistan and India.

According to an official handout issued here on Wednesday, Chief Minister has issued instruction to heads of all public hospitals to reserve 25 percent quota of beds for meeting emergency.

All concerned departments should be well prepared for facing any kind of emergency, Chief Minister added.