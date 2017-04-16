KP CM hopeful to sign accords with Chinese firms for energy, transport infrastructure

BEIJING, April 16 (APP): Chief Minister, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa
(KP), Pervez Khattak on Sunday said he was looking forward to
sign agreements with Chinese companies for development of energy
and transport infrastructure projects in the province.
“The Chinese companies would be offered to invest in these
projects including 1200 MW hydel power generation project,
running of fast train to link Peshawar with Charsadda, Mardan,
Swabi and Nowshera and construction of a road to connect
Chakdara with Gilgit via Chitral,” he told newsmen on his
arrival here.
Appreciating Chinese President Xi Jinping for his vision of
regional connectivity under the One Belt One Road Initiative,
he hoped Pakistan, particularly his province, would be a major
beneficiary of the initiative.
He thanked the Chinese leadership for attaching high importance
to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of
the One Belt One Road Initiative.
Pervez Khattak informed that an industrial park would be
established in Swabi under the CPEC framework, ensuring new
opportunities for people of area as well as the entire province.
The KP Chief Minister along with a high-powered delegation is
currently on a visit to China to participate in a two-day Road
Show to be held here to muster Chinese investment in the province.
Big investment opportunities would be offered to Chinese
public and private sector entrepreneurs in different sectors
including energy, railway track, roads, industrial park, cement
factories, tourism and agriculture which would be part the CPEC.
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s ministers Muhammad Atif Khan,
Shahram Tarakai, Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment
Board, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Shibli Faraz and other
senior officials are accompanying the Chief Minister.