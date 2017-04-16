KP CM hopeful to sign accords with Chinese firms for energy, transport infrastructure

BEIJING, April 16 (APP): Chief Minister, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

(KP), Pervez Khattak on Sunday said he was looking forward to

sign agreements with Chinese companies for development of energy

and transport infrastructure projects in the province.

“The Chinese companies would be offered to invest in these

projects including 1200 MW hydel power generation project,

running of fast train to link Peshawar with Charsadda, Mardan,

Swabi and Nowshera and construction of a road to connect

Chakdara with Gilgit via Chitral,” he told newsmen on his

arrival here.

Appreciating Chinese President Xi Jinping for his vision of

regional connectivity under the One Belt One Road Initiative,

he hoped Pakistan, particularly his province, would be a major

beneficiary of the initiative.

He thanked the Chinese leadership for attaching high importance

to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project of

the One Belt One Road Initiative.

Pervez Khattak informed that an industrial park would be

established in Swabi under the CPEC framework, ensuring new

opportunities for people of area as well as the entire province.

The KP Chief Minister along with a high-powered delegation is

currently on a visit to China to participate in a two-day Road

Show to be held here to muster Chinese investment in the province.

Big investment opportunities would be offered to Chinese

public and private sector entrepreneurs in different sectors

including energy, railway track, roads, industrial park, cement

factories, tourism and agriculture which would be part the CPEC.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s ministers Muhammad Atif Khan,

Shahram Tarakai, Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Investment

Board, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Senator Shibli Faraz and other

senior officials are accompanying the Chief Minister.