PESHAWAR, Nov 07 (APP):Chief Minister (CM) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Mahmood Khan hinted at extension of Swat Motorway from Chakdara to Mingora, Swat and directed for accelerated work on the second stretch from Katlang Interchange to Chakdara including construction of bridges, interchanges and tunnels as expeditiously as possible.