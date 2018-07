PESHAWAR, Jul 19 (APP):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa established an Emergency Control Room at Chief Minister’s Secretariat for the period from July 12 to July 27 till finalization of the General Election, 2018.

The control room will coordinate all kinds of activities, information and emergencies, Officers,

officials of CM’s Secretariat will perform duty round the clock.

The said room can be accessed on the Telephone and Fax Nos. 091-9213838/9211728/9210718.