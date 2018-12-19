KP CM asks departments to present their rules in cabinet

PESHAWAR, Dec 19 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed all concerned departments to present rules prepared under the laws implemented by the provincial government in next meeting of the provincial cabinet.

Presiding over a meeting regarding the provincial laws here in Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday, he also stressed need for speedy pace of legislation to fill legal vacuum in the new merged districts of the erstwhile FATA and Malakand Division.

In this connection, the chief minister also directed for holding a joint meeting of the members of the provincial assembly from Malakad Division and concerned departments including law, finance and home affairs to prepare feasible laws with mutual consultations.

Besides, Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Sultan Mohammad Khan, the secretary law and other concerned authorities attended the meeting at large.

The meeting was told that during last five years term, the PTI government had promulgated a total

of 171 laws while 76 rules have also been formed under 76 different laws, which after scrutiny had been handed over to concerned departments.

The meeting was further told that due to dissolution of the previous provincial assembly, the approval of 31 laws could not be approved by the previous government. The present government, it was told, had implemented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance (Amendment) Act, 2018 and an ordinance namely KP Youth Affairs Management while seven bills were still pending with the provincial assembly.

The meeting was further told that the Department of Law had scrutinized 24 bills of different departments while 8 different ordinances, 14 notifications, 6 rules, 7 draft service rules and 6 draft agreements have also been vetted.

On the keen interest of the chief minister, the meeting was told about rules and constitution under the rules of Senior Citizens Law had also been vetted.

The chief minister directed guaranteeing fast progress on the Senior Citizens Act and other rules

and laws and directed the presentation of rules prepared under different laws in the next cabinet meeting. He also directed that the laws which were lacking rules should be formed timely.

The chief minister especially directed the constitution of an organization under Whistle Blower Act to guarantee the implementation of this important law. He explained that the formulation of rules under the laws and implementation was the responsibility of the concerned department.

He directed all departments to present their rules of laws for timely approval in the cabinet meeting and evolved strategy for their implementations.

The matter of the implementation of the payment of honoraria announced by the previous government for the Khateebs of mosques also came under discussion in the meeting. The chief minister

directed the evolving of implementation procedure for the purpose.