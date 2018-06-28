KP Cabinet approves Rs 198.90bn for four months budget July-Oct 2018

PESHAWAR, Jun 28 (APP):A special meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker cabinet with Chief Minister, Dost Muhammad Khan in the chair here Thursday approved Rs 198.90 billion four-month budget July-October 2018, carrying Rs 34.29 billion for development program.

Secretary Finance, Shakil Qadir gave a detailed briefing to the cabinet on the four-month budget allocations for 2018-19.

The cabinet also approved 10 percent rise in the salaries and 50 percent in the house rent of the of the government employees for the year 2018-19.

Giving breakup of the budget outlay the meeting was informed that of the total expenditure Rs 145.40 billion for the expenditures to be incurred in the coming four months starting from July 2018 including Rs 84.20 billion for salaries and Rs 61.60 billion for pension payments.

The cabinet was informed that district government will be paid Rs 24.49 billion and Rs 46.7 billion under salary head to the district government.

The four months outlay also indicated Rs 9.80 billion as district development grant to the district government.