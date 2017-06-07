KP Cabinet approves budget proposals for FY 2017-18

PESHAWAR June 7 (APP): A special meeting of the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Cabinet with Chief Minister Pervez Khatak in chair here Wednesday approved budget proposals for financial year 2017-18.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Ministers and administrative secretaries of various departments.

The cabinet meeting held deliberations over the budgetary proposals for the next fiscal year and granted approval to it before presenting it in the provincial legislature this afternoon.