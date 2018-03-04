KP basketball trials for 4th Inter-Provincial Games on March 7

PESHAWAR, Mar 04 (APP):President KP Basketball Association
Muhammad Faqir Awan Sunday said that the trials to select Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
team will be organized on March 7 here at PSB Coaching Center.
He said all arrangements have been made for the smooth
conduct of the trials wherein players from all the districts across Khyber
Pakhtunkkhwa have been asked to appear in the trials so that to select strong
team for the forthcoming 4th Inter-Provincial Games scheduled to be
held in Peshawar from March 19-22, 2017.
He said the trials is open for all. The trials will be
started at 11.30 p.m. He said a selection committee headed by international
basketball player Raj Mir with other members comprising Din Muhammad, Gul
Jamal, Imran Mani and Nouman will select the team. He directed the players to
bring their Original Form-B or CNIC to ascertain their age below 25-years.
