PESHAWAR, Apr 13 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed revision of election lists for tribal Provincial Assembly seats.

Updated electoral lists containing more than 26 million voters were provided to all relevant districts said the spokesperson on Saturday.

The voters belong to PK-100 to PK-115 can send their CNIC on 8300 to know about the registration of their votes.

A voter should submit form No. 21 for the registration and transfer of polling station at the office of concern District Election Commissioner or Registration Officer.

Elections schedule would be announced in last week of April and elections lists will be frozen once the election schedule is issued.

All the office details and form number 21 can also be obtained from the website of the Election Commission of Pakistan www.ecp.gov.pk.