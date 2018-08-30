KP Assembly condemns blasphemous competition

PESHAWAR, Aug 30 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Thursday passed a unanimous condemnation

resolution against the holding of the competition of blasphemous caricatures in

Netherlands.

The joint resolution moved by Fazal Elahi of PTI was also carrying the signatures of other treasury

benchers including Asif Khan, Arif Khan Ahmadzai, Fazal Shakoor and Pakhtoonyar.

The resolution stated a competition of the caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is being held in

Netherlands, whose solely target is the hurting of the feelings of the Muslims.

It further lamented that the society, which called itself the champion of the freedom of expression

and human rights, but whenever the matter is concerned with Muslims then they

join hands and forget the human rights for that time.

The publication of such caricatures hurt the feelings of Muslims due to which the Ummah is

victim of severe uncertainty.

Therefore, the resolution said the provincial assembly asked the provincial government to recommend to the federal government to summon the High Commissioner of Netherlands to Foreign

Office and convey him in strong words for the cancellation of the competition.

On this Inayatullah Khan of MMA insisted amendment in the resolution to include boycott

and expulsion of the Dutch Ambassador. However, members from treasury benches

told the house that the ending of diplomatic relations had already been

mentioned in the resolution. Therefore, there is no need to amend it.

Later, the Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan put the resolution to vote and the house adopted it

unanimously.

Meanwhile, the house also passed another resolution for bringing improvement in the

transmission line of the electricity to bring an end to hours long power load

shedding in different parts of the province.

The resolution

was moved by Sardar Hussain Babak, parliamentary leader of ANP, which the house

also adopted unanimously.

Similarly, the house

also passed a resolution to allow the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to

use the Assembly Hall as polling station for the Presidential Election

scheduled on September 4, 2018.

Earlier, the

Deputy Speaker announced the constitution of both Panel of Chairmen and

Petition Committee for the current session of the house.

Later, he

readout the message of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor regarding the

prorogation of the proceedings of the house for indefinite period.