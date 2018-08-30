KP Assembly condemns blasphemous competition

PESHAWAR, Aug 30 (APP):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Thursday passed a unanimous condemnation
resolution against the holding of the competition of blasphemous caricatures in
Netherlands.
The joint resolution moved by Fazal Elahi of PTI was also carrying the signatures of other treasury
benchers including Asif Khan, Arif Khan Ahmadzai, Fazal Shakoor and Pakhtoonyar.
The resolution stated a competition of the caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is being held in
Netherlands, whose solely target is the hurting of the feelings of the Muslims.
It further lamented that the society, which called itself the champion of the freedom of expression
and human rights, but whenever the matter is concerned with Muslims then they
join hands and forget the human rights for that time.
The publication of such caricatures hurt the feelings of Muslims due to which the Ummah is
victim of severe uncertainty.
Therefore, the resolution said the provincial assembly asked the provincial government to recommend to the federal government to summon the High Commissioner of Netherlands to Foreign
Office and convey him in strong words for the cancellation of the competition.
On this Inayatullah Khan of MMA insisted amendment in the resolution to include boycott
and expulsion of the Dutch Ambassador. However, members from treasury benches
told the house that the ending of diplomatic relations had already been
mentioned in the resolution. Therefore, there is no need to amend it.
Later, the Deputy Speaker, Mahmood Jan put the resolution to vote and the house adopted it
unanimously.
Meanwhile, the house also passed another resolution for bringing improvement in the
transmission line of the electricity to bring an end to hours long power load
shedding in different parts of the province.
The resolution
was moved by Sardar Hussain Babak, parliamentary leader of ANP, which the house
also adopted unanimously.
Similarly, the house
also passed a resolution to allow the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to
use the Assembly Hall as polling station for the Presidential Election
scheduled on September 4, 2018.
Earlier, the
Deputy Speaker announced the constitution of both Panel of Chairmen and
Petition Committee for the current session of the house.
Later, he
readout the message of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor regarding the
prorogation of the proceedings of the house for indefinite period.