Korean Embassy hold annual film festival at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 : The Embassy of the Republic of Korea has hosted an annual Film Festival to promote cultural interaction and strengthen the people to people contacts between Pakistanis and

Koreans.

The embassy with the support of the Korea Foundation and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, arranged the screening of a

special movie called “How to steal a dog”, said a press release here

Friday.

The film is a 2014 South Korean film directed by Kim Sung ho, based on the novel of the same name by Barbara O’Connor. Its plot revolves around a 10 year old girl who lives in a van with her mother and younger brother.

She hatches a plan with her friend to find a dog with a rich owner, steal it, then return the dog by pretending to have found it and get the reward.

They found an unusual competitor who has the same plan about

the dog they have targeted for stealing.

In his opening speech, South Korean Ambassador Dr. Suh Dong gu

stressed the need for more cultural exchanges and interaction among the two countries.

PNCA Director General Jamal Shah welcomed the guests and appreciated the efforts of the Korean embassy for stepping forward to share their cultural and artistic creativity with Pakistan.

These endeavours would cement the already existing relations between the two nations, he added.