Korean ambassador calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Apr 07 (APP):Korean Ambassador Mr. Kwak Sung Kyu
called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-Korea ties and enhancement of cooperation in various fields.
The Korean ambassador, while praising the vision of the
chief minister for progress and prosperity of the people, said
that Shehbaz Sharif had worked in an extraordinary manner for
the people of your province, and deserve tribute.
He said that Shehbaz Sharif-led provincial government
had completed several important projects and the development
and progress of Punjab was being quoted everywhere.
About the situation in the occupied Kashmir, the Korean
ambassador said, “We hold sentiments of sympathy for the people
of the occupied Kashmir and the international community should
focus on the Kashmir issue”.
Talking to the Korean ambassador, Shehbaz Sharif said
that Pakistan and Korea enjoy excellent ties and Korea had
made speedy progress in a short time due to the vision of
its leadership, and development of Korea was a role model.
He said several companies of Korea were working in Punjab
as the Punjab government provides excellent facilities to
foreign investors, adding that every sort of cooperation
would be provided to the companies of Korea working in
various fields.
The chief minister said: “We want to further promote
economic and trade ties with Korea and want to benefit from
technical skills of Korea in various fields”. He said the
brutalities inflicted on the defenceless people of the
occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces are strongly condemnable.
He said that India had crossed all limits of state
terrorism and the international community should wake up
to take notice of brutalities of India in the occupied Kashmir.
The chief minister congratulated the Korean envoy for
taking charge of new assignment in Pakistan and conveyed
good wishes to him.
Provincial ministers Sheikh Alluddin, Rana Mashhood
Ahmed, Senator Saleem zia, senior officials of the Punjab
investment board and concerning officials were also present
on the occasion.
