Korean ambassador calls on Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, Apr 07 (APP):Korean Ambassador Mr. Kwak Sung Kyu

called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz here on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pak-Korea ties and enhancement of cooperation in various fields.

The Korean ambassador, while praising the vision of the

chief minister for progress and prosperity of the people, said

that Shehbaz Sharif had worked in an extraordinary manner for

the people of your province, and deserve tribute.

He said that Shehbaz Sharif-led provincial government

had completed several important projects and the development

and progress of Punjab was being quoted everywhere.

About the situation in the occupied Kashmir, the Korean

ambassador said, “We hold sentiments of sympathy for the people

of the occupied Kashmir and the international community should

focus on the Kashmir issue”.

Talking to the Korean ambassador, Shehbaz Sharif said

that Pakistan and Korea enjoy excellent ties and Korea had

made speedy progress in a short time due to the vision of

its leadership, and development of Korea was a role model.

He said several companies of Korea were working in Punjab

as the Punjab government provides excellent facilities to

foreign investors, adding that every sort of cooperation

would be provided to the companies of Korea working in

various fields.

The chief minister said: “We want to further promote

economic and trade ties with Korea and want to benefit from

technical skills of Korea in various fields”. He said the

brutalities inflicted on the defenceless people of the

occupied Kashmir by the Indian forces are strongly condemnable.

He said that India had crossed all limits of state

terrorism and the international community should wake up

to take notice of brutalities of India in the occupied Kashmir.

The chief minister congratulated the Korean envoy for

taking charge of new assignment in Pakistan and conveyed

good wishes to him.

Provincial ministers Sheikh Alluddin, Rana Mashhood

Ahmed, Senator Saleem zia, senior officials of the Punjab

investment board and concerning officials were also present

on the occasion.