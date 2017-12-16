Kohat people laud PM for inaugurating KUST women campus, two road projects

KOHAT, Dec 16 (APP):Academicians, students and people here Saturday lauded Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for inaugurating

the women campus of Kohat University of Science and Technology, besides two mega communication projects in Kohat.

Zeshan Khan, a student of social work department, told APP that girl students of Kohat, besides Karak, Hangu, Orakzai Agency, had to leave their education incomplete due unavailability of women campus in their districts.

With inauguration of KUST’s women campus, he said, the girls would now get quality education at their doorsteps, besides saving their time and money being spent on getting higher education in other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces.

He said it was an old demand of the people of Kohat and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif two years had also made a promise to establish a women university campus here and that was fulfilled by Prime Minister Abbasi today, he said.

Khan said it has proved that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was the only party that had fulfilled all the promises it had made with the people.

Salahuddin Khan, a resident of Kohat, also hailed the ground breaking of two mega infrastructure development projects, including dualization of 128-kilometer section of Sarai Gambila-Kohat Road and 73-kilometer Pindi Ghab-Kohat Road, and expansion and widening of Indus Highway by the prime minister.

The projects after completion would expedite pace of economic development, besides bringing people of southern

districts and Federally Administered Tribal Areas more closer, he added.