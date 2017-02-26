Kohat District clinch overall trophy of KP U-23 Female Games

PESHAWAR, Feb 26 (APP): District Kohat clinched the overall trophy after securing 114 points in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Female Games which concluded at picturesque Kohat Sports Complex on Sunday.

Kohat bagged 10 gold medals and two silver medals by taking first position in 10 different games and second position in two disciplines, followed by District Karak with 55 points by winning two gold medals and five silver medal while District Hangu carded 45 points with one gold medal and five silver medals.

On the last day events Kohat defeated Hangu by just 5 runs in a dramatically ended final.

Kohat won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 75 runs in the allotted 20 overs.

Benish hammered a cracking 10 runs with three boundaries, Aysha made 16 runs and Maliaka scored only 12 runs with two boundaries. For Hangu Mehreen claimed two wickets, Kalsoom got three wickets, two wickets in her last over for just 7 runs.

In reply, Hangu got a good start and raced up to 70 runs for 8 when the key over of Kalsoom started wherein she claimed two wickets in her last over by sealing the fate of rival at 70 runs all out. Hangu did not able to record victory when they needed only five runs in one over, having two wickets in hands.

For Hangu Kalsoom was main contributor when she scored 24 runs, Lubna and Tahira scored 18 and 13 runs respectively.

Thus Kohat won the match by five runs.

In the hockey event, Kohat defeated Hangu on a penalty shoot-out before playing a 1-1 draw. Kohat scored three goals out of five while Hangu scored only on two occasions and missed three attempts. Thus Kohat won the match by 4-3.

In the volleyball event played at Degree College Kohat court, Hangu shocked Kohat by 3-1 in a thrilling match.

Kohat have full support of the cheering spectators but Hangu did not give Kohat much time and marched into victory before losing the first set at 22-25. Hangu after losing the first set, came back strongly and won the match by 25-21, 27-25, 25-23.

In the Table Tennis Karak defeated Kohat by 11-9, 7-11, 11-18 and 12-10. In the baseball Karak beat Kohat by three runs. In the athletics Kohat secured 50 points, followed by Karak with 25 points and Hangu got third position with 19 points.

In the Badminton Kohat beat Hangu by 2-0.

The score was 21-19, 21-18 and 21-19. Kohat won the winner trophies of the cricket, netball, hockey, squash, badminton, athletic, judo, handball, and tug of war and took second position in volleyball, table tennis, and baseball, karak took first position in table tennis and baseball, and remained second in netball, basketball, squash, athletics and handball. District Hangu got first position in Volleyball, and remained runners-up in hockey, badminton, judo, and tug of war.

At the end, Director General Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, who was the chief guest, gave away trophies and cash prizes.

The winners awarded trophy and cash prize of Rs 20,000/- while the runners-up got trophy and Rs 15000 as cash prize.

District Sports Officers Sikandar Shah (Kohat), Naseer Khan (Hangu), Ismail Khan (Karak), international coach Jaffar Shah and good number of female spectators were also present during the presentation ceremonies.

Miss Rashida Ghaznavi on this occasion also distributed sports goods among the female players. All the three teams of hockey from Hangu, Karachi and Kohat were given hockey sticks and three pairs of goal-keeping pads. Badminton, squash, baseball, table tennis, cricket, volleyball, netball, basketball, judo sports equipment were also distributed among the teams.