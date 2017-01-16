Kohat beats Peshawar by 6 wickets in KP Master Senior Cricket

PESHAWAR, Jan 16 (APP): Kohat defeated Peshawar by six wickets in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Master Senior Cricket Championship played here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Batting first Peshawar Senior scored 163 runs in the allotted 25 overs

with Javed Khan hammered a cracking 56 runs including seven boundaries and one six, Qazi Jan Alam smashed another 27 runs off 12 balls with three sixes and two boundaries, Qazi Shafique made another 24 runs. For Kohat Shoukat Khan claimed three wickets.

In reply, Kohat chased the target for the loss of three wickets.

Muhammad Kashif made an cracking knock of 65 runs including five boundaries and two sixes, Abdul Wasy made 48 runs with six boundaries. For Peshawar left-arm spinner Bakhtiar grabbed three wickets.

A total of seven teams, three teams from Peshawar, two teams from

Mardan, Kohat, Dir Lower took part in the Championship organised by former President of Peshawar District Cricket Association Syed Fayyaz Ali Shah. The tournament played on knock-out basis.