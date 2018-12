ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP):Knitwear exports from the country during first five months of current financial year increased by 10.58 percent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period last year.

About 52,171 thousand dozens of knitwear worth US $1.214 billion were exported during the period from July-November, 2018 as compared the exports of 43,388 thousand dozen valuing US US $1.098 billion of same

period last year.