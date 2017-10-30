KIU to hold national conference on CPEC on Nov 3

GILGIT, Oct 30 (APP):The Karakuram International University (KIU) has decided to hold a national conference on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) on November 3 and has finalized all the arrangements in this regard.

Federal Minister for Interior, Ahsan Iqbal has been requested to attend the conference as Chief Guest, say the spokesman of the university.

KIU Research Centre for CPEC and Federal Centre for CPEC has jointly planned this important conference where prominent speakers from different walk of life would participate to highlight different aspects and challenges of this life line project for Pakistan.

Special sessions on different aspects of CPEC would be held besides suggestions and recommendations.