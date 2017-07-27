Kirmani elected unopposed senator

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and

senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) Dr Asif Kirmani Thursday elected unopposed senator.

He was elected on a General Seat from Punjab, which had fallen vacant,

due to resignation tendered by Senator Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan.

Talking to APP, an official of Election Commission of Pakistan said

the commission would issue success notification after the completion of due procedure.

According to the details, three candidates submitted their nomination

papers including two from PML-N, Asif Kirmani and Muhammad Nauman, while Sarfaraz Qureshi submitted his nomination papers as independent candidate.

The nomination papers of Sarfaraz Qureshi were rejected due to being

unauthenticated and uncertified whereas Hafiz Nauman submitted an application to withdraw his nomination papers.