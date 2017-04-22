Kirmani asks PTI chief to show sportsmanship after Panama decision

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime

Minister Dr. Asif Kirmani on Saturday said that Imran Khan has lost

the Panama match and now he must show sportsman spirit.

In a statement, he said that the one Imran Khan was

distributing sweet and other also not accepting the Joint Investigation

Team (JIT) which was clearly contradiction to his point of view.

He said that the politician using “Tirchi cap” was trying to

follow Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

He also that number of people in a wedding ceremony were more

than a pubic gathering of Asif Ali Zardari.