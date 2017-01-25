Kirmani asks JI to quit 2 AJK LA seats granted by PML-N

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on

Political Affairs Dr Asif Kirmani Wednesday asked the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) to quit two seats of AJK Legislative Assembly, granted to them by the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in July 2016 elections.

“You (the Jamaat-e-Islami leadership) have begged us for the two

seats. Since you’ve recently joined the band wagon of liars, so you’ve

lost the moral grounds to keep these with you,” he said while addressing ‘Nawaz Sharif Zindabad Workers Convention’ here at Community Centre Aabpara.

The convention was attended by a large number of PML-N workers

and leaders from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and adjoining areas.

Kirmani said Jamaat-e-Islami founder Abul Ala Maududi was a great religious figure, who throughout his life propagated high values but the current JI leadership was not following his footsteps.

“Maududi was a great theologian. I ask you to follow the standards

set up by him and quit the seats so that our own workers are elected there. If you are not willing to do that then at least stop hurling baseless allegations against us,” he added while referring to JI chief

Siraj-ul-Haq’s case against the Prime Minister in the Supreme Court.

Kirmani said like the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the JI’s lawyer had also failed to produce any proof against the Prime Minister in the court.

Abdul Rashid Turabi and Riffat Aziz of JI were elected on the reserved seats in Azad and Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly (AJK LA).

The Special Assistant also came hard on the PTI leadership, asking them to shun levelling baseless allegations and propaganda against the Prime Minister and better focus on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) where it was in government and serve its people.

“The KP people voted you in power in the 2013 general election, but you’ve done nothing for them. They gave you mandate but you did not respect that and failed to deliver. You’ve still around one and a half years to serve them,” he said.Kirmani said Imran Khan should avoid bids to influence high judiciary. The Prime Minister’s name was not mentioned in the Panama Papers and the ‘lies’ of Imran Khan and his cronies in that regard would be exposed soon, he added.

He said for the PTI chief, justice meant favourable court decisions, but courts always made decisions on basis of facts and evidences.

“After failing to produce any proof, the PTI chief is now attempting to pressurize the court. But he should know that the apex court will give verdict in accordance with the law and Constitution and not according to his will,” he added.

He said the people elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for the third on the basis of his performance and they would again elect him in the next general elections.

“Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif always takes steps for the welfare of poor masses that is why people love him and vote him to power.”

Kirmani said the PML-N workers were real asset of the party, who would foil Imran Khan’s nefarious designs to sabotage the development process in the country.

“His sit-ins have already caused a huge loss to the country, but now the PML-N workers will not allow him to derail the development process,” he maintained.