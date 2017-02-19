Kinnow export to Indonesia surges to $ 23 million

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Pakistan’s Kinnow exports to Indonesia

surged to $ 23 million in 2016 as compare to $ 3 million in 2013 in the

wake of Preferential Trade Agreement between two countries, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Regional Standing Committee Chairman, Ahmad Jawad said on Sunday.

He said “Ongoing Kinnow export season is effected through climate change and it is most likely that this year export target can not be achieved.”

Kinnow export target was set at 3,50,000 tons for this year but due to sudden hail storms, the crop was affected and exporters are unable to meet the buyers’ demand, so far so sorting is doing on a vast level which has increased the cost of product, said a press release here.

“Our agriculture sector is being badly affected due to climate change and disturbance of seasons and decreasing water level in the earth”, he added.

The situation could worsen if appropriate measures were not taken, the chairman warned.

“The whole world is being affected due to climate change and Pakistan can become the single most affected country in future if pre-emptive measures are not taken” Jawad observed.

He also told an anti-hail detection and radar system was presented at the Tech Stage in Berlin recently at Fruit Logistica.

Speaking about the importance of technology for local businesses, he

said: “If such technology is introduced in Pakistan through public private partnership equity, we can save our products from hailstorm or other threats of climate change, especially for kinnow and mango crops.”

Rising sea levels, changing weather patterns and decreasing water resources may not have just a one-time colossal impact, but a more pronounced effect in altering urban and rural economic landscapes for good.

According to the World Bank, rising temperatures will impact multiple sectors of the economy, especially food, energy and water.

In Pakistan, extreme heat and changing rainfall pattern is expected to have a detrimental impact on the agricultural sector.

Sea level rise may impact coastal ecosystems and degrade the quality of

groundwater.

Jawad warned impacts linked to climate change had had strong material and economic pertinence for Pakistan, estimated to cut billions of dollars from its total GDP by 2050.

He also believed “our biggest threat isn’t terrorism, it’s Climate Change”.

Its is time for government to design an effective strategy to tackle the climate change issue with the expertise of European Technology in order to save country’s horticulture sector.

He suggested for sending an exploratory delegation to Africa and find

markets for Pakistani fruits and vegetables.

There is an international market worth $15 billion of citrus varieties and its value-added products.

Pakistan by introducing other varieties of kinnow in the country can generate over $1 billion through exporting the fruit every year.