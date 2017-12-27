Kinniard College University continues to serve national sports

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Kinniard College University (KCU) continued to serve the national sports in

a big way as its seventeen players represented the country at international level in different events abroad.

Head of Sports and Physical Education Department, KCU, Ammara Rubab while talking to APP here on Wednesday said “We have a defined role in our country’s sports which is

evident from the representation of our athletes in elite sports

events, national and international, including ICC Cricket World

Cup and championships, Islamic games and Exchange programmes, this year”.

“KCU maintained its strong hold in national sports, specially

in women cricket as eleven of its players represented Pakistan in elite cricket events abroad, three in hockey ,two in basketball and one in rugby”, she added.

Following players of KCU represented the country in different disciplines, (Cricket), Two of the players, Anam Amin and Aliya Riaz are (Asian Gold Medalist) and also participated in Women’s World Cup, England ,ICC Women’s Championshiop against New Zealand at Sharjah, World Cup, India 2016, 17th Asian Games, Incheon.

Iram Javed, Women’s World Cup, England 2017, Women’s

Championship against New Zealand at Sharjah, T-20 Women’s World Cup, India 2016.

Sidra Amin, Women’s Championship against New Zealand at Sharjah, T-20 Women’s World Cup, India 2016.

Ghuma Fatima, Women’s World Cup Qualifiers,2017, Women’s World Cup, England,2017.

Natalia Pervaiz, Women’s Championship against New Zealand at Sharjah, 2017.

Elizbeth Barkat, ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, Ireland.

Fareeha Mehmood, Pakistan A Women’s Inland Tour,2017,Pakistan A Tour to Sri Lanka, 2016.

Hafsa Amjad, Pakistan A Tour to Sri lanka, 2016.

Kainaat Hafeez and Noreen Yaqoob were part of Pakistan A Women’s Inland Tour, 2017.

(Basketball), Mehru Khan and Syeda Amina Mukhtar represented the country in Islamic Solidarity Games, Baku 2017.

(Hockey), Qurat ul Ain, Represented Pakistan United academy in a student exchange program at Sri lanka.

Saima waris and Mahnoor Aslam represented the country during Pakistan Boards Hockey team to Thaliand.

Rugby, Mehru Khan, Tour to Qatar, Asia rugby sevens series, 2017 “The year 2017 has been a very successful year for KCU as we achieved all of our major goals which was possible due to hard work and commitment of our athletes”, said Ammara adding “We also organised a number of national events at KCU and attained desired results besides taking part in other national events”.

She said KCU Principal, Dr Rukhsana David, herself was a diehard lover of sports and due to her personal interest and commitment ,the KCU has taken lead in identifying new talent which was serving country’s sports and bringing good

name for the country and the KCU.

KCU hosted the HEC inter varsity cricket championship and won the title amid presence of 13 teams, besides winning KCU T20 league and BISE Lahore cricket championship”,she said adding “We have signed an MOU with Pakistan Cricket Board for the development of the game in our institution”,she said.

“We laid special emphasis on grooming talent in cricket, hockey, basketball, table tennis, badminton, and football in a ten week long training camps last summer under the watchful eyes of national coaches “, Ammara Rubab said.

She said during the year 2017, KCU got 1st position in Basketball and Table Tennis in Inter college games 2017 and also won Lahore Board, Basketball, Badminton, and

Table Tennis championships and got silver medal in Lawn Tennis besides getting silver medal in 12th National

Women Cricket Championship.