LAHORE, May 21 (APP)-:Kinnaird College Lahore University (KCU) will organize summer sports camps in various disciplines here from May 24 to motivate the youth to take up sports and to sharpen the skills of aspiring players.

“It is a long duration programme of ten weeks and we will be holding camps in cricket, hockey, basketball, football , table tennis , badminton and tennis at our college venues”, Ammara Rubab, Head of sports department, KCU while talking to APP on Tuesday.

She said besides these camps fitness programme and team building activities will also be organized to create awareness of fitness and to highlight the characteristics of team building and its allied aspects.

She said KCU has its defined role in the national women sports as it is contributing in the overall development of sports by serving as a nursery to groom talent and to produce ‘refined products’ in various games.

Ammara said KCU has gained new identity in national sports under the dynamic leadership of its Principal , Dr Rukhsana David who is a die hard lover of sports and taking keen interest by organizing sports events on regulars basis throughout the year in KCU.

“The prime objective of conducting these training camps is to impart basic and finest points of modern day knowledge of sports to youth to help them to excel in various disciplines”, she said.

Ammara said the camps will be held under the watchful eyes of seasoned coaches in daily sessions.

“Through these camps,we want to engage the youth in healthy activities during their leisure time in summer vacations”,said HOD Kinnaird sports. The camps will end on August 14.