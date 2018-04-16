King Salman, PM Abbasi discuss bilateral ties

Al Jabal (Saudi Arabia), April 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and King Salman Abdulaziz al-Saud met here Monday and discussed ways to further boost their bilateral ties.

During the meeting held here, after conclusion of the month long GulfShield 1 military exercise, the two leaders also discussed the situation in the regions.

Minister of Defence Khurram Dastgir Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Lt Gen Naveed Akhtar, Ambassador of Pakistan to Saudi Arabia Vice Admiral (Retd) Khan Hasham Bin Saddique and head of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition General Raheel Sharif were present during the meeting.