King Hamad Award is accepting applications from journalists

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP):The King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa Youth Empowerment Award is accepting applications from journalists covering sustainable development.

The award recognizes young people’s endeavour to be effective and productive citizens, contributing to the welfare of their communities and environment, as well as institutions that improve the enabling environment and infrastructure for youth to make an impact, in all United Nations Member States.

The award was first launched during the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) Youth Forum, in January 2017. The awarding ceremony for that year took place in the Kingdom of Bahrain, in January 2018.Three winners will receive US$25,000 each, said International Journalists Network.

As of the 2018 Award Cycle, the King Hamad Award for Youth Empowerment to achieve the SDGs will have two main categories; one for youth action, granting 5 Awards, and a second for youth enablers granting 3 Awards.

There is also the youth action category, which will recognize a unique and successful development initiative by youth, granting five awards of US$20,000 each.

The deadline is October 30.