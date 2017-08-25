Killing of Handwara student in fake encounter denounced

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP): The Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Syed Ali Gilani, and other pro-freedom organizations have strongly denounced the killing of a student, Shahid Bashir, by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Handwara.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement in Srinagar said that New Delhi and their

henchmen in the occupied territory were carrying out systematic genocide under a well-thought-out plan, KMS reported.

Gilani ridiculed the puppet authorities for their tall claims of providing

“pen and computers to students” and said that it was just a political gimmick.

He said that same authorities declared killing of Shahid Bashir as “marvelous

achievement” of the forces’ personnel.

The APHC Chairman while referring to thrashing incident in Degree College,

Islamabad, and search operations in Baramulla sub-jail said that on mere pretext

youth were subjected to humiliation, inhuman assault and beaten to pulp.

He added that New Delhi was using its coercive and arbitrary measures to

cow down the Kashmiris’ spirits with an aim to create graveyard-like silence in

the territory. “We will never budge from our stand,” he said while hailing the

resolve and resilience of the Kashmiri people.

Syed Ali Gilani maintained that no power on earth could deter the Kashmiris

from pursuing their cherished mission for securing their right to self-

determination. He also condemned assault on senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed

Shah, in New Delhi and appealed to the world human rights bodies to take notice

of the matter.

The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front in its statement while denouncing

the killing of Shahid Bashir said, “This is an extrajudicial murder of yet

another innocent Kashmiri.” The JKLF District President, Kupwara, Rafiq Ahmed

War, along with a delegation visited Tarethpora area of Kupwara and participated

in the funeral prayers of the martyred student.

Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen, Salvation

Movement, JKLF-R, Voice of Victims, Perwan-e-Wilayat and other pro-freedom

organizations in their statements denouncing the killing appealed to the world

human rights organizations to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in the

occupied territory.

The leader of Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M), Muhammad Yousuf

Tarigami, also condemned the murder of Shahid Bashir and asked that how long fake

encounters would be repeated in occupied Kashmir.