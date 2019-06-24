ISLAMABAD, Jun 24 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the killer of innocent girl Farishta was in custody of law.

Using her Twitter handle, the special assistant said that in Naya Pakistan led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, equal and prompt implementation of law was being ensured and the institutions were being strengthened.

She said that exemplary punishment to such criminals was vital to prevent such incidents in future.

She appreciated Islamabad Police for arresting the culprit involved in the despicable act with hard work and dedication.

Appreciating Islamabad police for arresting the culprit, she said police should continue to work with the same spirit and professionalism for the sense of security amongst the masses. She said this will also build confidence of masses on the police.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that giving exemplary punishment to the culprits of such detestable acts will prove helpful to avert such incidents in future.