Kidney transplant facility in Multan soon: Shehbaz Sharif

MULTAN, Aug 16 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif said the facility of kidney transplant would soon be
available at Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases.
He said this while talking to reporters after inspection of
the Kidney Institute here on Wednesday.
The Chief Minister expressed his dissatisfaction over non-
provision of medicines to some patients as Punjab government was
providing huge funds to the Institute for the treatment of patients.
Shehbaz Sharif directed the administration to reimburse
those patients who were purchasing medicines from the market.
However,some patients informed the CM that they were receiving
medicines from the Institute.
Shehbaz Sharif informed that Punjab government was providing
100 percent free treatment facility at the Institute. He also
said that Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) would check
record of drug store to determine as to how many patients were given
medicines from the pharmacy during the last two months.
The CM suspended three officials including SDO,Xen and
SE Building as they did not remove faults in the Institute’s
Building despite his (CM’s) directions on the matter during his
last visit.
The CM noticed and expressed concern over non-availability
of water in VIP toilet and questioned the availability of basic
facilities in other washrooms. He said that negligence in
provision of healthcare facilities would not be tolerated.
On the occasion,Provincial Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education,Khawaja Salman Rafique,MNA Abdul Ghaffar Dogar,Mayor Multan,Ch Naveedul Haq Aaraen, Commissioner Multan Bilal Ahmed Butt,RPO Sultan Azam Taimuri and other officials were also present.
