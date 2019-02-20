ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani Wednesday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to listen the problems of protesters.
Addressing on the occasion, the minister said that the government was committed to ensure best medical care to the patients at all public sector hospitals and asked the doctors, nurses and para medical staff to play their role in this regard.
Kiani visits PIMS to listen protesters demands
