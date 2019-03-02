Kiani inaugurates infectious diseases model centre

ISLAMABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Aamir Mehmood Kiani on Saturday inaugurated a model centre for infectious diseases to provide free services for testing and treatment of Hepatitis C and tuberculosis in slums areas of the Federal Capital.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the model center established at G-7 dispensary would be dedicated for the screening, testing and treatment of hepatitis C patients with integration of other infectious diseases like tuberculosis.