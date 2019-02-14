Kiani emphasizes on revitalizing pharma sector exports to boost national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Aamer Mehmmod Kiani Thursday emphasized on revitalizing the exports of pharma sector to boost the national exchequer. Chairing the first meeting of Steering Committee of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Bureau here, he said in line with the vision of the present government for export enhancement, every possible facility will be provided to pharma sector as it has potential and capabilities to contribute towards national exchequer.