Khyber Green win PA Khyber Floodlight Soccer title

PESHAWAR, June 22 (APP): Khyber Green clinched the trophy after

defeating Khyber Fighter club by 1-0 in the final of the PA Khyber Floodlight Football Tournament played at Jamrud Football Stadium on Thursday.

President FATA Athletic Association Engr. Saif Ul Islam was the chief

guest on this occasion. Organizing Secretary Asghar Afridi, Coach Islamabad Football Academy Muhammad Siddique Baksh and large number of spectators were also present.

The match was played on a fast tempo and both the teams Khyber Green and

Khyber Fighter club played well by raided each other territories. It was the 10th minute when Rashad scored a superb goal to give Khyber Green a goal lead. Khyber Fighter Club tried their hard to level the tally but failed and thus Green won the match by 1-0.

At the end of the final match, the chief guest Engr. Saif Ul Islam gave

away trophies and cash prizes of Rs. 20,000. Sadam Hussain was declared as best player of the tournament, Ishfaq got top scorer award while Saif Ullah was awarded with best goal-keeping award. Winner team coach and Organizing Secretary Asghar Afridi while talking to media men said that a total of 28 teams took part in the tournament.