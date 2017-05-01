Khyber Agency retained overall trophy of 2nd Governor KP FATA Youth Festival

PESHAWAR, May 01 (APP): Khyber Agency clinched the trophy for the

second time in a row with 161 points after winning 14 gold, two silver medals in the 2nd Governor KP FATA Youth Festival which concluded here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena, Qayyum Sports Complex on Monday.

Adviser to the Prime Minister Engr. Amir Muqam was the chief guest on

this occasion. Former finance minister Iftikhar Mohmand Secretary Admn and Sports Mian Muhammad, Director Education FATA Hashim Khan Afridi, Director Irrigation Nawab Khan, Central Secretary Information Youth Wing Ali Khan Yousafzai, President FATA PML (Nawaz) Faqeer Muhammad, Director Sports FATA Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Event Manager Ayub Khan, Assistant Director Sports Female Nazia Zaki, Assistant Director Youth Awan Hussain, officials, players and large number of vociferous spectators were also present.

Khyber Agency claimed first position by securing 14 gold medal and two

silver medals by registering 161 points, Bajaur took second position with one gold and seven silver medals by securing 59 points, FR Kohat and FR Peshawar with two gold medals and five bronze medals remained at third by securing 55 points, Mohamand with 37 points, FR Bannu and FR Lakki with 24 points, NWA, SWA and Khurram with seven points each remained at fourth, 5th, sixth respectively.

In the female Games Khyber Agency with three gold and one silver medal secured 37 points by taking first position, followed by Khurram with one gold and two silver medal recorded 24 points and Mohmand with one gold and one silver medal got 17 points at third, followed by FR Kohat and FR Peshawar.

In the athletic event Sobia of FR Kohat claimed first gold medal,

followed by Aliya of Khyber, while Naila Khan of FR Kohat got third position. In the 400m race Mehmoona of Khyber won gold medal, followed by Hina of Mohmand and Zoliha, also from Mohmand got third position.

In the shot put Tuba of Khyber Agency won gold medal, followed by

Zohra of Mohmand and Marhaba of Mohmand. In the long jump Uzma of Khurram won gold medal, followed by Aysha of Khyber and Mohmina of Khyber got third position respectively.

In the 100m race Aysha of Khurram got medal, followed by Saba of

Mohmand and Tanzila got third position, in the 4X100m relay Samiya, Nadia, Ruqia and Aysha of Khurram got first position, followed by Maryum, Aliya, Mohmina and Misha of Khyber and Nabila, Zoliha, Haseeba and Saba of Mohmand got third position.

In the Tug of War Mohmand defeated Khyber Agency team by 2-1. In the semi-final Mohmand beat FR Kohat while Khyber recorded victory against Khurram Agency. In the badminton contests Mehmoona of Khyber beat Iqra of FR Kohat by 21-19, 21-17 and 21-17. In the second match Mohmand’s Haseeba beat Nadia of Khurram by 3-0, the score was 21-16, 21-17 and 21-19.

In the male basketball Khyber Agency beat NWA by 43-33 and moved to the next round. In the cycling event Mohmand got first position, followed by Bajaur and FR Kohat remained at third. In the volleyball, netball and cricket Khyber and Mohmand players are in commanding positions.

A stunning performance was also witnessed during the Women Athletic

event when a four-year-old Hammad crossed a distance of 400m by surprising every one present on this occasion. Looking at the Hammad’s performance he was awarded Rs. 3000 by Director Sports FATA.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Advisor to the Prime Minister

Engr. Amir Muqam lauded the efforts of the Directorate of Sports FATA for holding the event in befitting manners.

He said the federal government was keen to promote sports and for this purpose has decided to construct four multipurpose Sports Complexes across FATA.

He said work on Sports Complexes in Landikotel and Tira Bagh area was in progress and added it was a big achievement by organizing a big sports event in different agencies of FATA.

He said normalcy has been restored in FATA because of unmatched

sacrifices being rendered by the Jawans of security forces.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was very keen to bring

FATA at par with other developed provinces.

He assured the youth of FATA that more facilities would be provided

to them as promised by the Prime Minister.

At the end, the chief guest Engr. Amir Muqam also awarded winner

trophy to Khyber Agency besides other trophies, medals, shields and certificates to the players and members of the organizing committee.