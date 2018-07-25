Khursheed Shah’s unprecedented win registers him in electoral history

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP):Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, a veteran politician of Pakistan Peoples Party Wednesday made history after his consecutive win in a span of over thirty-year elections in his hometown constituency.

According to unofficial results, he bagged 47,643 votes from 130 polling stations against his opponent of Grand Democratic Alliance Tahir Shah who managed to secure 27,384 votes.

Khursheed Shah’s no competitor could ever defeat him since 1988 and it was his eighth consecutive win, making him a matchless figure in the history of country’s democratic evolution.

Khursheed Shah former opposition leader in the National Assembly is known for his conciliatory politics and equally respected by all political parties.