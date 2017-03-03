Khurram stresses for trade liberalization in ECO countries

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Minister for Commerce, Eng Khurram

Dastgir Khan on Friday stressed the need for trade liberalization

and for resolving VISA issues in Economic Cooperation Organization

(ECO) countries for enhancing the trade volume.

“We need issues to be resolved pertaining to VISA ,Customs

facilitation,arbitration and also for maintaining mutual recognition

standards to triggers the trade activities between the ECO

countries,he said while addressing to ECO Chamber of Commerce and

Industry meeting of Specialized Committee of ECO- CCI and 22nd

Executive Committee here in Pakistan Federation of Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headquarter.

These non-trade barriers were huge obstacle in trilateral

trade and deeper integration to be converted as nation in ECO

countries.

Khurran said that regional trade and investment in ECO

countries would must for sharing prosperity and economic

development.

He assures that Pakistan is a peaceful country and

becoming more peaceful for achieving the goals of economic

development and prosperity.

He said that because of strategic planning from current

regime, energy crisis soon to be resolved,adding that in coming years

of 2018, energy issues would be settled.

Current government is addressing the issue of energy and doing

work on gas and solar power in this regard.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been performing welll and

country’s foreign reserves reaching at all time $ 23 billions,he

said.

He was of the view that Pakistan is to be reconnected the

world through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),adding that

mega project would provide huge opportunity to ECO countries for

enhancing mutual trade.

He said that CPEC is prime project of connectivity,which give

opportunity for trilateral trade through Gawadar port,rail ,road and

air link with the world markets.

After the completion of CPEC vibrant private sector to play

pivotal role to achieve the target of mutual trade between ECO

countries,adding that which also proved as engine of growth.

Khurram Dastgir said that democracy in Pakistan is now

stable,which support to evolve system and sound policy for economic

development.