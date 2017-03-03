Khurram stresses for trade liberalization in ECO countries

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP): Minister for Commerce, Eng Khurram
Dastgir Khan on Friday stressed the need for trade liberalization
and for resolving VISA issues in Economic Cooperation Organization
(ECO) countries for enhancing the trade volume.
“We need issues to be resolved pertaining to VISA ,Customs
facilitation,arbitration and also for maintaining mutual recognition
standards to triggers the trade activities between the ECO
countries,he said while addressing to ECO Chamber of Commerce and
Industry meeting of Specialized Committee of ECO- CCI and 22nd
Executive Committee here in Pakistan Federation of Chamber of
Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) headquarter.
These non-trade barriers were huge obstacle in trilateral
trade and deeper integration to be converted as nation in ECO
countries.
Khurran said that regional trade and investment in ECO
countries would must for sharing prosperity and economic
development.
He assures that Pakistan is a peaceful country and
becoming more peaceful for achieving the goals of economic
development and prosperity.
He said that because of strategic planning from current
regime, energy crisis soon to be resolved,adding that in coming years
of 2018, energy issues would be settled.
Current government is addressing the issue of energy and doing
work on gas and solar power in this regard.
Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been performing welll and
country’s foreign reserves reaching at all time $ 23 billions,he
said.
He was of the view that Pakistan is to be reconnected the
world through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),adding that
mega project would provide huge opportunity to ECO countries for
enhancing mutual trade.
He said that CPEC is prime project of connectivity,which give
opportunity for trilateral trade through Gawadar port,rail ,road and
air link with the world markets.
After the completion of CPEC vibrant private sector to play
pivotal role to achieve the target of mutual trade between ECO
countries,adding that which also proved as engine of growth.
Khurram Dastgir said that democracy in Pakistan is now
stable,which support to evolve system and sound policy for economic
development.
