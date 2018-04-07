Khurram meets Iranian Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP):Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Saturday met with Iranian Defence Minister General

Amir Hatami in delegation-level talks on the sidelines of the Moscow Security Conference in the Russian capital.

Both Ministers discussed aims, shared by Pakistan and Iran bilaterally as well as internationally, such as

better management of the border, sustainable peace in Afghanistan, stabilizing the Middle East, and violence

perpetrated on Muslims in Palestine, Syria, and Indian Occupied Kashmir, said a press release received here.

The Ministers expressed a shared concern about presence of ISIS in Afghanistan.

Khurram Dastgir Khan observed that Pak-Iran relations have improved substantively since 2014,

when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif visited Teheran, followed by reciprocal visits in 2016

and 2017 by President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.

The Ministers reviewed the positive developments since the recent respective visits to Teheran by

Federal Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanvir, Chief of Army Staff Gen. Qamar Bajwa, and

National Security Adviser Gen. (R) Nasir Janjua.

United Nations Undersecretary General for Counterterrorism Vladimir Voronkov and Chairman of the

International Committee of the Red Cross Peter Maurer also called on Minister for Defence Khurram

Dastgir Khan on sidelines of the Moscow Security Conference.

Both dignitaries commended Pakistan’s unprecedented success in eliminating terrorism form its oil

and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s vision of forestalling extremism through youth-employment

schemes.

Defence Minister suggested to Chairman ICRC the physical rehabilitation of civilian victims of terrorism

as a productive project for ICRC to undertake extensively in Pakistan.