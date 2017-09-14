Khurram Dastgir, Italian envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Ambassador of Italy Stefano Pontecorvo

called on Federal Minister for Defence Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan here on

Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations

with Republic of Italy and wanted to further enhance defence collaboration

in different fields, says a press release.

Minister for Defence also mentioned that exchange of military training

could be mutually beneficial, as being part of NATO, Italian Armed Forces

had valuable military exposure while Pakistan’s Armed Forces, which were

fighting the war on terror, had rich experience in counter terrorism

operations.

The minister conveyed gratitude for facilitating provision of military

equipment to Pakistan Air Force.

He further emphasized the need to explore areas of cooperation in the

field of joint defence production.

The minister reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peaceful and stable

Afghanistan through Afghan owned and Afghan led process.

During the meeting latest security situation along Pak-Afghan border

and Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region came under

discussion.

The Defence Minister stated that Pakistan was fully committed to

eradicate extremism through National Action Plan (NAP), operation

Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fasad.