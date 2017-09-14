Khurram Dastgir, Italian envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Ambassador of Italy Stefano Pontecorvo
called on Federal Minister for Defence Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan here on
Thursday and discussed matters of mutual interest.
The minister said Pakistan attached great importance to its relations
with Republic of Italy and wanted to further enhance defence collaboration
in different fields, says a press release.
Minister for Defence also mentioned that exchange of military training
could be mutually beneficial, as being part of NATO, Italian Armed Forces
had valuable military exposure while Pakistan’s Armed Forces, which were
fighting the war on terror, had rich experience in counter terrorism
operations.
The minister conveyed gratitude for facilitating provision of military
equipment to Pakistan Air Force.
He further emphasized the need to explore areas of cooperation in the
field of joint defence production.
The minister reiterated Pakistan’s desire for peaceful and stable
Afghanistan through Afghan owned and Afghan led process.
During the meeting latest security situation along Pak-Afghan border
and Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region came under
discussion.
The Defence Minister stated that Pakistan was fully committed to
eradicate extremism through National Action Plan (NAP), operation
Zarb-e-Azb and Rad-ul-Fasad.
