Khurram Dastgir attends SCO Defence Minister’s meeting

BEIJING, April 24 (APP):Defence Minister Engr. Khurram Dastgir attended the 15th Defense Ministers’ Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States held here on Tuesday.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defence Wei Fenghe presided over the meeting.

The Defence ministers from the SCO member states including the defence ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and ambassador of India participated in the event, and the defence minister of Belarus attended as a special guest.

This is the first defence ministers’ meeting after the bloc was expanded for the first time to add India and Pakistan as full members last year.