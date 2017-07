Khokhar appoints new selection committee, management for senior hockey team

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): President Pakistan Hockey Federation

(PHF) Brig (Retd) Muhammad Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has appointed new

National Selection Committee and management for the senior hockey

team.

According to a press release issued by PHF, Hassan Sardar has

been appointed Chairman of National Selection Committee, while Ayaz

Mahmood and Syed Musaddiq Hussain have also been appointed as

members of the Committee with immediate effect.

Farhat Hassan Khan has been appointed Manager/Head Coach,

while Malik Muhammad Shafqat and Muhammad Sarwar have been appointed coaches till December 2018 with immediate effect.