Khawar Qureshi selection made after consultation: AG

ISLAMABAD, May 22 (APP): Attorney General of Pakistan Ashtar

Ausaf Ali on Monday said that the selection of Kahawar Qureshi a

lawyer proceeding the case of Kalbhushan Jadhav in International

Court of Justice, from Pakistan was made after consultation.

“All the matters of national security, and national economy

were made with the consultation of national institutions,” he said

while talking to a news channel.

He said that we will expose the sinister design of India

before the world.

“We will not let the nation down in Jadhav case,” he

said. India did not get any relief in the case, he said.

He assured to win the case with the cooperation of media,

nation and the country.

To a question, he said that the names for ad hoc judge for

proceeding case in ICJ is under consideration.

To another question, he said that India should feel ashamed of

talking about human rights issue as it was involved in the killing of innocent people in the occupied Kashmir.