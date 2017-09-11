Khawaja Asif visits Tehran and meets Iranian leadership

ISLAMABAD, Sept 11, (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif,

during his day long visit to Tehran on Monday called on Iranian President Dr. Hassan Rouhani.

According to a foreign office statement, they discussed strengthening of brotherly relations between the two countries rooted in common history, culture and people to people ties and reaffirmed the mutual desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Earlier, soon after his arrival in Tehran, Foreign Minister held

detailed talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Javad Zarif on bilateral relations and the prevailing regional situation, including efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Khawaja Asif stated that pursuing the policy of peaceful neighbourhood, Pakistan was committed to further strengthen relations with Iran and to work closely for promoting peace, security and development in the region. In this regard, he expressed satisfaction over increasing engagement between Pakistan and Iran while emphasizing the need to focus on promoting trade, economic cooperation and connectivity.

The Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Javad Zarif reaffirmed Iranâ€™s

commitment to deepening relations with Pakistan in diverse fields including in trade, investment, connectivity as well as border management.

Both Ministers shared deep concern over human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views about efforts for peace

and stability in Afghanistan, particularly in the context of latest developments in Afghanistan. They agreed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a politically negotiated settlement was imperative for lasting peace in Afghanistan. They underscored that the regional countries have vital stakes in stability in Afghanistan should play a more proactive role in the peace efforts.

The two Ministers also expressed deep concern over the atrocities being committed against Rohingyas and agreed on the need for urgent humanitarian efforts to alleviate their suffering.