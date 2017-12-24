Khawaja Asif to attend trilateral dialogue on Monday

BEIJING, Dec 24 (APP):Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif will arrive here on Monday to attend a trilateral dialogue between the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The foreign minister will be visiting China on the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, official sources confirmed here on Sunday.

The trilateral dialogue, first of its kind since the three countries agreed to establish a mechanism in June, will be held in the Chinese capital on December 26 to discuss development, security and counter-terrorism.

According to Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Hua Chunying, the three foreign ministers, during the trilateral meeting, will have an in-depth exchange on political mutual trust and reconciliation, development and connectivity, security cooperation and counter-terrorism.

She said as a common neighbor and friend of Afghanistan and Pakistan, China has always supported the friendly cooperation between the two countries and their common development.

“In June this year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi conducted a shuttle diplomacy between the two countries and three sides agreed to establish a dialogue mechanism for foreign ministers and set up a platform for enhancing tripartite dialogue and cooperation,” she added.

The Chinese side hopes that the dialogue will promote trilateral cooperation and enhance peace, stability and development in the region.