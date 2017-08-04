Khawaja Asif seeks salaries record of PTI members

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (APP): Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Member National

Assembly has sought the record of amount of salaries including all

the allowances and perks drawn by the PTI members during resignation

period.

Khawaja Asif who also sworn in as federal minister Friday, has

sought this record of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members for the

period of their resignations from their membership in 2014, under

Freedom of Information Ordinance, 2002 (XCVI of 2002) from National

Assembly Secretariat.

He sought this information in his letter addressed to

National Assembly Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and also requested for

provision of detail of amount deposited by each said member in Prime

Minister’s Relief Fund.

Khawaja Asif has also asked the member wise comparative

statement in respect of the said period containing all type of

payments admissible being a member; amount drawn and amount

deposited in the said fund.

The letter addressed to the speaker by Khawaja Asif further

inquired about whether each of the said member deposited whole

amount of their salary including all other allowance and perk drawn

during the period in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund; if not,

member-wise amount saved by them in the said fund.