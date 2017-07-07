LAHORE, July 7(APP): Federal Minister for Water &
Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Friday paid rich tributes to
the hardwork of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif regarding Haveli Bahadur Shah Power project.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Haveli Bahadur Shah
Power Plant, the minister said the chief minister had
continuously worked very hard for the success of 1230-megawatt
Haveli Bahadur Shah Plant, said a handout issued here.
On this occasion, Chief Technology Officer of General
Electric Company John Lammas commended the leadership abilities
of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif with regard to transparency
and speedy completion of the project. He said turbines of this
plant had been installed in a record period of time, adding
that never ever gas turbines were installed with such a speed
any where in the world. He said they were happy over
transparency and speedy completion of the project in Pakistan
and added that the credit went to the government of
the Pakistan Muslim League-N.
Vice President of Power China Construction Company and
Secretary Communist Party Wang Lee congratulated the prime
minister and the chief minister over completion of
1230-megawatt Haveli Bahadur Shah Gas Power Plant in a
record period of time.
Chief Executive Officer of National Power Parks Company
Rashid Langrial talked about the achievements gained in a
short period of time with regard to Haveli Bahadur Shah Gas
Power Plant. He said 760-megawatt electricity was being
produced with two machines of single cycle and maintained that
the decision to install new models of the machine had proved
correct. No where in the world such machines were
installed with such a speed and the General Electric had also
admitted that the job done in Pakistan had no example, he added.
Khawaja Asif pays rich tributes to hardwork of CM
LAHORE, July 7(APP): Federal Minister for Water &